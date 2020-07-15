Iran COVID-19 updates, July 15: 2,388 new cases, 199 deaths

07/15/20

Source: Mehr News Agency

The Iranian Health Ministry announced 2,388 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of cases in the country at 264,561. Speaking at a daily press conference on Wednesday, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari put the death toll from the coronavirus in Iran at 13,410, saying the disease has taken the lives of 199 patients over the past 24 hours.



(see photos by Morteza Zangane, ISNA)



She also noted that at least 227,561 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far and have been discharged from hospitals across the country.



Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 3,411 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, she noted.



Lari went on to say that more than 2,048,049 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.



She also advised people to continue the implementation of health guidelines while also labeling provinces of Khuzestan, Kordestan, Ilam, Razai Khorasan, West Azarbaijan, East Azarbaijan, Kermanshah, Bushehr, Golestan, Mazandaran, and Hormozgan as 'red' regarding the spread of the disease.



According to the latest reports on Wednesday, the number of people around the world confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to 13,459,235, and 581,221 have lost their lives, while 7,849,326 people have recovered.

Covid-19 forces closure of museums in Tehran once again

Source: Tehran Times

All museums in Tehran have gone on lockdown again for one more week following the increase in the number of people infected with the coronavirus, IRNA reported.



According to the Coronavirus Control Operations Headquarters, museums' staff must be present at work during this period, but the museums are closed to the public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, said Mohammadreza Kargar, the director of museums and historical properties at the tourism ministry on Wednesday.



The country closed cultural heritage museums and historical sites across the country in a preventive measure amid fears of coronavirus outbreak back in February, but as the coronavirus lockdown was eased, they were reopened in early May.



Due to a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus infections and deaths, all art and cultural centers, universities, schools, seminaries, English schools, libraries, movie theaters, museums, mosques, beauty salons, and several other entities have been shut down as well.



On Tuesday, Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan announced that revenues from museums and historical sites were almost eight billion rials (about $190,000) during the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 20), a sharp decline compared to around 300 billion rials (over $7 million) in the same period last year.



He also noted that most of the income is spent on preserving the historical sites and museums, but due to the closure of the sites, the ministry is facing a challenge in maintaining these places.



Earlier this week, several provinces including Bushehr, Hormozgan, and Zanjan extended the closure of their museums and some historical sites as they are on the red risk zone.





