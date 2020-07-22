Iran COVID-19 update, July 22nd: 2,586 new cases, 219 deaths in 24 hours

07/22/20

Source: Mehr News Agency

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 2,586 people in Iran in the past 24 hours, increasing the total cases to 281,413, said Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari on Wednesday. Speaking in her daily briefing, Lari said that 1,934 of the new confirmed cases have been hospitalized. She added that 219 people died of the disease in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of deaths in the country at 14,853.



Iranian children infected with COVID-19, Tehran's Mofid hospital

(see more photos by Mohammadreza Abbasi, Mehr News Agency)



According to Lari, 3,609 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 244,840 patients have recovered.



The spokesperson noted that close to 2.23 million COVID-19 tests have so far been taken across the country.



She also advised people to continue the implementation of health guidelines as 25 out of the 31 provinces are on red alert or alarming situation.



An Iranian doctor infected with COVID-10, Tehran's Baqiyatallah hospital

(see more photos by Fatemeh Aali, Mehr News Agency)