138 healthcare workers in Iran lose lives to COVID-19

07/23/20

Source: Tehran Times



COVID-19 pandemic has taken the lives of 138 healthcare workers so far in Iran, most of whom were doctors and physicians, Hossein Kermanpour, the director of public relations of Medical Council, has announced. The healthcare workers who lost their lives in the fight against coronavirus are called martyrs of health.



Source: Iranian daily Siasat Rooz

Most martyrs were among the physicians amounting to 60 percent, and 20 percent of whom were nurses and the rest were other hospital staff.



Maryam Hazrati, deputy health minister for nursing said in May that some 65 percent of 200,000 nurses in the country was at the forefront of coronavirus fight.



An Iranian doctor infected with COVID-10, Tehran's Baqiyatallah hospital

(see more photos by Fatemeh Aali, Mehr News Agency)

Over the past 24 hours, 2,586 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the country, of which 1,934 were hospitalized. So, the total number of patients in the country reached 281,413, Sima Sadat Lari, Ministry of Health's spokesman said on Wednesday.



Unfortunately, during the last 24 hours, 219 patients lost their lives, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country reached 14,853, she said.



She went on to note that fortunately, 244,840 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.



Musicians perform notes of love for healthcare staff

Iranian songs echo appreciation for health workers in coronavirus era



This combination photo shows several music videos released in home quarantine.

A number of musicians have released music videos during the home quarantine to insert hope and encourage people in the battle against coronavirus, while they have also tried to express appreciation for the efforts made by the healthcare staff.



During the very early days of the spread of coronavirus in the country, the number of music videos was greater and musicians made increased efforts to release additional videos.



The Tehran Symphony Orchestra released a music video from Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 "Ode to Joy" it produced along with 148 world musicians in May.



After the Noruz Holiday, a group of children and young adults presented their home performances to the medical staff. They performed the song "O, Iran."



Members of Iran's National Orchestra invited people to watch the videos of famous hits "Sabokbal" and "Romantic Passion" in their houses during home quarantine also in May.



Each musician recorded a video of her/his performances of composer Hossein Dehlavi's "Sabokbal" and Morteza Neydavud's "Romantic Passion" in innovation by the Rudaki Artistic Cultural Foundation. The two videos were produced based on the videos recorded by each musician.



Promoting the motto "We Stay Home in Order to Go on Stage Sooner", the first performance was released online in April.



Maestro Loris Tjeknavorian also released a piece on coronavirus that he composed in three movements during the home quarantine. The 12-minute composition named "Corona" is composed of three movements named "Assault", "Death" and "Life".



The composition has been sampled by Ehsan Beiraqdar and mixed by Omid Nikbin, while Yarta Yaran has collaborated as a photographer.



A music video inspired by Persian poet Sadi's famous poem "The Sons of Adam Are Limbs of Each Other" was also released in May with the voice of Iranian vocalist Alireza Qorbani in collaboration with several Italian singers and overseas musicians during the pandemic.



Pop singer Qassem Afshar who was not very active over the past years released the piece "Nurse" by composer Mohammadreza Cheraghali to express appreciation to the nurses.



Pop singer Alireza Assar released a music video honoring healthcare staff and performed his song "Omidvaran" on his personal page.



"It has been about two years that I have been in close contact with the health care and medical staff, and I have closely witnessed their utmost efforts and how hard they work," Assar said.



He also expressed his sympathy to the families of those who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus.



Vocalist Salar Aqili along with musician Fazel Jamshidi and actor Parviz Parastui, who are members of the nationwide #Moshahonar movement, released a song named "Mate" in April during the home quarantine for the coronavirus pandemic.



They joined the movement launched by hundreds of Iranian artists to entertain people during the quarantine.



However, now that the country has seen a big rise in COVID-19 cases, something that has depleted the energy of health care workers, there is an urgent need to produce more encouraging works these days.

