COVID-19 deaths in Iran pass 15,000

07/23/20

Source: Mehr News Agency

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has claimed the lives of 221 people in Iran in the past 24 hours, putting the total death toll at 15,074 as of Thursday. Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said on Thursday, that the novel coronavirus disease also infected 2,621 people in Iran in the past 24 hours, increasing the total cases to 284,034.



Coronovirus second wave hits Iran

She added that 2,004 patients out of the new cases have been hospitalized.



According to Lari, 3,667 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 247,230 patients have recovered.



The spokesperson noted that more than 2.25 million COVID-19 tests have so far been taken across the country.



She also advised people to continue the implementation of health guidelines as 25 out of the 31 provinces are on red alert or alarming situation.



Iranian children infected with COVID-19, Tehran's Mofid hospital

(see more photos by Mohammadreza Abbasi, Mehr News Agency)

