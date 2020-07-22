Sardar Azmoun wins RPL Golden Boot

07/22/20

Source: Tehran Times

Zenit striker Sardar Azmoun ended the 2019-20 Russian Premier League (RPL) season as top scorer. He scored a goal in the 2-1 win against Rostov Wednesday night.

سردار آزمون مهاجم ایرانی زنیت روسیه با گلزنی در دیدار تیمش مقابل روستوف تعداد گل‌های خود را به عدد ۱۷ رساند تا آقای گل لیگ برتر روسیه شود.@SardarAzmoun pic.twitter.com/yjx3hv3slN — روزنامه پرسپولیس (@persepolis_news) July 22, 2020

Both Azmoun and teammate Artem Dzyuba played 28 games, with both forwards scoring 17 goals, but the Iranian was ahead of the Russian striker by virtue of fewer goals from the penalty spot. Azmoun scored one penalty, whereas Dzyuba scored seven.

1⃣7⃣ goals each for Sardar Azmoun and Artem Dzyuba mean the #RPL golden boot is coming to St. Petersburg 🥇 pic.twitter.com/VOQ3S82CWx — FC Zenit in English✨ (@fczenit_en) July 22, 2020

In the history of the RPL, Azmoun is the third Zenit player to finish a season as top scorer. In 2004 first place was taken by Aleksandr Kerzhakov, while in the 2014/15 season the honor belonged to Hulk.



"I want to say thank you to everyone who has supported me in the current season. I worked very hard to win the award. I used to find many people disappointed me but I am happy to reach my goal," Azmoun posted on his Instagram account.



The Golden Boot is awarded to the highest scoring player in the league.