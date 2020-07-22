British embassy in Tehran resumes processing visas

07/22/20

Source: Tehran Times

TEHRAN - The British embassy in Tehran in a Twitter message late on Monday announced it has resumed processing visas for Iranian applicants. "We are pleased to announce that the Tehran Visa Application Center reopened yesterday (Sunday) to provide British visa services. Visa applicants now need compliance with health protocols to keep themselves and the visa application staff healthy," the message read.

The British ambassador to Tehran, Robert Macaire, on July 26 siad the process of obtaining a British visa is transparent and fair. "You have to provide all the relevant documents and meet the required criteria. No broker is required to obtain a visa. All required information is online and all the appointments would be given every week."

خوشوقتیم که به اطلاع برسانیم،مرکز درخواست ویزا تهران دیروز مجدداً برای ارائه خدمات ویزای بريتانيا باز شده است.



اکنون متقاضیان ویزا نکات ایمنی ساده ای برای حفظ سلامتی خود و کارکنان مرکز درخواست ویزا، باید رعایت کنند.



در اطلاعیه ی بعدی به برخی سوالات متداول شما پاسخ خواهیم داد. pic.twitter.com/8ma3GjTDGC — UK in Iran 🇬🇧🇮🇷 (@UKinIran) July 27, 2020

On March 1, dependants and some staff started evacuating from the British embassy in Tehran due to coronavirus but the essential staff remained.



"In the event that the situation deteriorates further, the ability of the British embassy to provide assistance to British nationals from within Iran may be limited," Britain's Foreign Office said as part of a travel advisory for Iran.