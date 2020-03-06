5-Richter quake jolts western Iran

06/03/20

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency

Ilam, June 3, IRNA - An earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale rocked Saleh Abad, Mehran, western Iran. According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 12:46 hours local time (09:11 GMT) and at the depth of 11 km underground.



See map of area

The epicenter of the quake was located at 45.99 degrees longitude and 33.52 degrees latitude.



Speaking to IRNA, Governor of Saleh Abad Jafar Cheraghi said that the quake has not damaged water, electricity, telephone, and communication infrastructures in the area.



He noted that no causality has yet been reported.



Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.