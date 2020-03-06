Photos: Aladaghlar (Rainbow) Mountains in Iran

06/03/20

Photos by Amin Rahmani, Islamic Republic News Agency

If you are looking for a natural place to be amazed, you should take a trip to Zanjan Province in Iran and see the colorful Aladaghlar Mountains.

''Ala'' in Azeri Turkish language means colorful and ''Dag'' means mountain. The Aladaglar rainbow mountains and hills are tucked into the northwest of Iran, 25 kilometers in the northeast of Tabriz between Ahar and Khajeh. Along the road of Ahar-Tabriz, the landscape begins to switch step by step. Passing the city of Tabriz, an eye-catching mountain chain of the Aladaglar appears. The distance between Tehran to the Aladaglar mountains is about 630 kilometers and takes approximately 7 hours via Qazvin-Zanjan road, Zanjan-Tabriz road, and Tabriz-Ahar road.











































