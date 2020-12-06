Handicrafts: The art of 'heart and hand'

06/12/20

By Mehdi Almasi, Mehr News Agency

Along with other historical and natural attractions of Zanjan province in Iran, handicrafts in the province are manifestation of skills, tastes and thoughts of artists and artisans who have showcased spirit and cultural identity of this land and territory in their works with their creations over the years.











Zanjan is known for its beautiful handcrafts such as knives, traditional sandals called charoogh and malileh. Malileh is a handcraft made with silver wires. Zanjanian artists make many things like decorative dishes and their special covers as well as silver jewelry. In ancient times, Zanjan was known for its stainless and sharp knives. But this tradition is gradually becoming extinct by introduction of Chinese knives to the market which are cheaper and better made. Many villagers today are traditional carpet weavers. This is perhaps Zanjan's most popular handcraft.































































































