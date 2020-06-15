COVID-19: Iran Daily Deaths Exceed 100 For First Time In Two Months

Source: RFE/RL

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Iran has exceeded 100 for the first time in two months, the country's Health Ministry said on June 14. Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari announced 107 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 8,837. She said the number of infections had reached 187,427, with 2,472 new infections recorded in the past 24 hours.



Real numbers are believed to be significantly higher.



After gradually relaxing its lockdown since mid-April, Iran in recent weeks has seen a rise of new daily infections.

Speaking on June 13, President Hasan Rohani said that restrictions to stem the coronavirus pandemic will be reimposed in the country if citizens continue to disobey public health regulations.



Rohani said compliance with health regulations had been as high as 80 percent in mid-May. But he said compliance is now down to only about 20 percent.