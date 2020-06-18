Photos: Pink-colored Maharloo Lake in Shiraz, Iran

06/18/20

Photos by Amin Berenjkar, Mehr News Agency

Maharloo Lake with an area of 600 sq. km is situated on the outskirts of Shiraz, southern Iran, and is a perfect stopover for tourists and nature lovers.

Duo to high evaporation rate, the lake's bed has been covered by salt. The color of Maharloo Lake turns pink because of the activity of special algae. The algae grow rapidly in the salty water and cover the surface of the Lake.

The lake water is used for extraction of normal salt and is considered as a natural habitat for migratory birds and wild animals.

























































































