Sa'adi Foundation runs virtual course on Persian language teacher training

06/18/20

Source: Press TV

A Tehran-based organization that promotes the Persian language abroad has launched a virtual teacher training course. Sa'adi Foundation said the virtual training course is aimed at promoting the Persian language, supporting the Persian language centers across the world, enhancing the quality of Persian language teaching and facilitating teachers and enthusiasts' access to such course.



Sa'adi Foundation

Head of Sa'adi Foundation, Gholam Ali Hadad Adel said the organization also felt the need to run the course in the wake of the closure of education centers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The course, which began in March, runs until early February.

It gives the participants one year to enroll and pass the educational program in one week or up to three months without spatial and temporal limits.



Sa'adi Foundation's Persian training course

The Foundation said the course was designed based on the highest degree of international standards in Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) - online courses which are open for anyone with Internet access to join in.

The participants will receive an international certificate and a validation code it they successfully pass final exams, Sa'adi Foundation said.