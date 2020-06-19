Important message from the Chair and CEO of Popli Khalatbari Charitable Foundation

We hope that you and your families are keeping well during these uncertain times. We write to you to update you on our activities. With so many facing great anxiety and hardship, the Foundation has felt the need to respond immediately to the needs of those most unduly affected, while preserving our commitment to existing projects.



Since we last wrote to you in March, your generous support has meant that PKCF has been able to do the following:

Food and Sanitation Packages, Iran (see here)

Our representatives in Iran are distributing monthly packages of essential food and sanitary items to families below the poverty line across five provinces. To date our packages have reached 642 families.

Oxygen Producing Unit for Talaghani Hospital, Tehran (see here)

In collaboration with Nikan Mammut Charity, our NGO partner in Iran, we purchased an Oxygen Production Unit for Taleghani Hospital, a key COVID-19 treatment centre in Tehran.

Donations to UK initiatives

We have contributed towards three UK fundraising initiatives:

- Hammersmith Food Bank supporting communities in West London

- Feed the NHS providing meals for critical care staff

- Masks for NHS Heroes providing PPE for healthcare workers

Going Forward

The Foundation continues to run 12 key projects focused on the welfare and education of children (for details please see our updated website). Our work is only possible through donations. Each June we hold a large annual fundraising evening attended by over 500 supporters. Unfortunately, our 2020 event cannot take place due to the pandemic, resulting in a significant loss of earnings. Yet the need remains for us to continue our work with vulnerable children. To this end, we are appealing to you directly for your support. If you would like to donate, please use this link. Every single donation, regardless of size, will enable us to reach out to vulnerable children and have a positive impact on their health, education, and prosperity.



We look forward to better days ahead, and to our next event when we can see each other and thank you in person for your generosity. In the meantime, we remain extremely grateful for all your support over the years. Your donations have an incredibly significant impact on the lives of the children and families PKCF supports. We wish you all good health and hope that before long we will emerge from this period with renewed hope and optimism.



Mahnaz Larizadeh

Chair of the Board of Trustees

Diana Khalatbari

Founder & CEO

About The Popli Khalatbari Charitable Foundation:

Our mission is to bring hope and light to disadvantaged children and young persons through the provision of education, vocational training, healthcare, homes, food and water. We aim to provide the youth the opportunity to build bright, promising futures for themselves, their families and their communities. Youth in Iran are at the heart of our mission.

PKCF was launched in 1998 by the family and friends of the late Popli Khalatbari, who wished to honour her memory by distributing the funds from her estate in a manner befitting of the spirit with which she had led her life. Over the years, with the generosity and encouragement of friends and strangers, PKCF has grown from a small gesture of goodwill to a giant force of compassion and optimism that has made an impact to those in need. (read more)



