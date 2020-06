PHOTOS: Howz-e Soltan Salt Lake in Qom, Iran turns red

06/23/20

Photos by Ahmad Zohrabi, ISNA

Howz-e Soltan Salt Lake is located in Qom Province of Iran. Because of heavy rainfalls, more tributaries fed the Lake in spring and as a result, the water level of Howz-e Soltan Salt Lake increased. The rapid growth of algae in the Lake that react with the evaporation of water, turned Howz-e Soltan Salt Lake red. The algae produce beta carotene during the reaction so that the water of the Lake turns red.