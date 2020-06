PHOTOS: Eye-catching beauty of Lar National Park in Mazandaran, Iran

By Hadi Hirbodvash, Mehr News Agency



Lar National Park is a protected area in Mazandaran Province and Tehran Province, in northern Iran. The 30,000-hectare park which is in the Central Alborz mountain range, at the foot of Mount Damavand has stunning beauty in late spring and early summer.

The Lar Dam and reservoir is located within the park. It is a major tourist attraction, being only 70 kilometres (43 mi) northeast of Tehran. The park is accessible by car via Haraz road (Road 77).