Art Business & Economy Diaspora Energy & Oil Environment & Geography Events Film & Music For Peace Health & Medicine Heritage & History Literature & Books Diaspora Middle East & Asia Philanthropy Politics Rights Science & Education Sports Society & Culture Travel Environment Women

Home RSS Feed News Archive Bookstore Persian Calendar Web Sites twitter facebook About Contact
   Bookmark and Share

Webinar: Iranian-Americans Conversation on Racial Justice

06/26/20

Source: Public Affairs Alliance of Iranian Americans (PAAIA)

A conversation on racial justice with panelists Abdi Soltani, Executive Director of the ACLUNC, Mitra Jalali, St. Paul City Councilwoman, Tehran Von Ghasri, comedian and activist, and Cyrus Mehri, civil rights attorney. The conversation will be moderated by media anchor, reporter, and producer, Shirley Jahad.


Register for Webinar

As part of PAAIA's Civic Engagement Initiative, this event is the first in a series of discussions exploring racism, racial justice, where the Iranian American community fits in the conversation and the importance of calling out injustice and supporting Black lives.

Webinar's Date & Time: July 1st at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST

ABOUT PAAIA:

The Public Affairs Alliance of Iranian Americans, PAAIA, Inc., is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, nonreligious 501(c)(4) organization that serves the interests of Iranian Americans and represents the community before U.S. policymakers and the American public at large.


© Copyright 2020 NetNative (All Rights Reserved)