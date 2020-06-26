Webinar: Iranian-Americans Conversation on Racial Justice

Source: Public Affairs Alliance of Iranian Americans (PAAIA)
A conversation on racial justice with panelists Abdi Soltani, Executive Director of the ACLUNC, Mitra Jalali, St. Paul City Councilwoman, Tehran Von Ghasri, comedian and activist, and Cyrus Mehri, civil rights attorney. The conversation will be moderated by media anchor, reporter, and producer, Shirley Jahad.
As part of PAAIA's Civic Engagement Initiative, this event is the first in a series of discussions exploring racism, racial justice, where the Iranian American community fits in the conversation and the importance of calling out injustice and supporting Black lives.
Webinar's Date & Time: July 1st at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST
ABOUT PAAIA:
The Public Affairs Alliance of Iranian Americans, PAAIA, Inc., is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, nonreligious 501(c)(4) organization that serves the interests of Iranian Americans and represents the community before U.S. policymakers and the American public at large.