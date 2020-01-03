Banned Iranian Director Mohammad Rasoulof Wins Top Prize At Berlin Film Festival

03/01/20

Source: RFE/RL

Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof won the top prize at the Berlin Film Festival for his film titled There Is No Evil, which he made despite being forbidden to do so by the government in Tehran.



Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof

Rasoulof was not present at the February 29 ceremony to receive the Golden Bear award for the film, which tells four stories loosely connected to the use of the death penalty in Iran and dealing with personal freedom under tyranny.

The Golden Bear for Best Film of the 70th #Berlinale goes to "Sheytan vojud nadarad" (There Is No Evil), directed by #MohammadRasoulof and produced by Mohammad Rasoulof, Kaveh Farnam, and Farzad Pak. pic.twitter.com/JaRLwGBkGR — Berlinale (@berlinale) February 29, 2020

Rasoulof, who was sentenced to a year in prison in 2017 and is barred from leaving Iran, is a prominent critic of the Iranian government and has been banned by the authorities from making films for life.



Event organizers left an empty chair and name sign for the 48-year-old Rasoulof at the news conference for his film entry.

Germany's dpa news agency reported that Rasoulof's daughter, Baran, accepted the Golden Bear on his behalf.

The Golden Bear of the 70th #Berlinale goes to "Sheytan vojud nadarad" (There Is No Evil) by #MohammadRasoulof! pic.twitter.com/U8CnR15TTS — Berlinale (@berlinale) February 29, 2020

The Berlin festival jury chose There Is No Evil over 17 other films competing for the prize, including Sally Potter's The Road Not Taken -- a remake of the classic Berlin Alexanderplatz -- and Siberia.

The Golden Bear for Best Film goes to Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof for "There Is No Evil"



Read more on how he managed to direct it despite a film ban: https://t.co/pVbjLh5rMh — DW Culture (@dw_culture) February 29, 2020

Interview with Variety:

Iran's Mohammad Rasoulof on His 'There Is No Evil'

as 'Resistance,' Exclusive Trailer

Based on reporting by dpa, Reuters, AFP, and AP