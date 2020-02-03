Siamand Rahman, World's Strongest Paralympian, Dies at 32

03/02/20

Source: Tehran Times

The strongest ever Paralympian, Siamand Rahman, passed away at the age of 32 on Sunday. Rahman died after suffering a heart attack at the Nabi-akram Hospital in Oshnavieh, West Azarbaijan province.



Siamand Rahman

Born 21 March 1988 in Oshnavieh, Iran|

Died 1 March 2020 (aged 31) in Oshnavieh, Iran



Powerlifting superstar Rahman, a two-time gold medalist in London 2012 and Rio 2016, was preparing to win his third successive gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Rahman broke the 300kg barrier in the men's over 107kg at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, lifting an unprecedented 310kg. The mark he set is the equivalent of three baby elephants.

The Iranian powerlifter had already won three gold medals in the last three Asian Para Games (2010 Guangzhou, 2014 Incheon and 2018 Jakarta).

"It's great to be part of this awesome campaign. I am so excited to see we are getting closer to the Games," said Rahman. "I can't wait to compete in Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. In Tokyo, everything is going to be between the bar and me. I will redraw the boundaries," Rahman said last year.

Rahman was laid to rest in his hometown Oshnavieh on Monday.



Photos: Funeral of Siamand Rahman in Oshnavieh, Iran

(photos by Soheil Faraji, ISNA)

