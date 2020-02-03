Iran's Coronavirus Deaths Mount, Including Senior Adviser To Iran's Supreme Leader

03/02/20

Source: RFE/RL

Iran's Health Ministry reported 12 more deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 66 deaths, while the number of cases in the country has reached 1,501. A member of a council that advises Iran's supreme leader is among those who died, state television reported on March 2.



Official Iran's statistics on coronavirus as of March 1st

Infections: 1501

Deaths: 66

Recovered: 291

Expediency Council member Mohammad Mirmohammadi died at a Tehran hospital of the virus, state radio said. He was 71. Mirmohammadi is the first top Iranian official to succumb to the COVID-19 disease that is affecting several members of Iran's leadership.



The council advises Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. It also acts as a mediator between the supreme leader and parliament.



Mirmohammadi's death comes as other top Iranian officials have contracted the virus. Iran has the highest death toll in the world after China, the epicenter of the outbreak.



Disinfecting for coronavirus in Hamedan, Iran

(photo by ISNA)

Infections Could Be Higher

Among those who are infected are Vice President Masumeh Ebtekar and Iraj Harirchi, the head of an Iranian government task force on the coronavirus who tried to downplay the virus before falling ill.

Across the wider Middle East, there are over 1,150 cases of the new coronavirus, the majority of which are linked back to Iran.

Experts say Iran's ratio of deaths to infections, around 5.5 percent, is much higher than other countries, suggesting the number of infections in Iran may be much higher than official figures show. In a move to stem the outbreak, Iran on March 2 held an online-only briefing by its Foreign Ministry. Ministry spokesman Abbas Musavi opened the online news conference by dismissing an offer of help for Iran by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The British Embassy in Tehran announced that it has begun evacuations over the virus. "Essential staff needed to continue critical work will remain," the British Foreign Office said.



Disinfecting for coronavirus in Shahr-e Kurd, Iran

(photo by Islamic Republic News Agency)





Disinfecting for coronavirus in Bandar Abbas, Iran

(photo by Mehr News Agency)





Disinfecting for coronavirus in Shiraz, Iran

(photo by Islamic Republic News Agency)





Disinfecting the Grand Bazaar for coronavirus in Tabriz, Iran

(photo by Islamic Republic News Agency)

















Quarantine ward at Kamkar hospital in Qom, Iran

(photos by Mehr News Agency)









Quarantine ward at 5 Azar hospital in Gorgan, Iran

(photos by Mehr News Agency)









Quarantine ward at a hospital in Ahvaz, Iran

(photos by Mehr News Agency)



With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa





