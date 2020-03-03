International Cartoon Contest: "We Defeat Coronavirus"

03/03/20

Source: Tehran Times

Iran's Art Bureau has launched an international cartoon contest with the motto of "We Defeat Coronavirus", the director of the Art Bureau's Visual Arts Office, Masud Shojaei-Tabatabai, announced on Monday.



Information on submitting entries

"The number of countries being contaminated by the new virus is increasing day by day and that is why the bureau decided to launch the contest," Shojaei-Tabatabai said.



"We all know that many other viruses appeared and caused epidemics in the world but were defeated, therefore, coronavirus will also be defeated," he said.



"The Iranian people should know that Iran is not the only country affected. Many countries are dealing with the virus, however, the topic of giving hope and removing fear plays a major role in the fight against the virus," he added.



Interested applicants are asked to submit their works to the Art Bureau before March 30.



The contest has been established in collaboration with the Health Ministry.

Deadline: March 30, 2020

First Prize: €1500 with Trophy and Honorable Mention

Second Prize: €1000 with Trophy and Honorable Mention

Third Prize: €500 with Trophy and Honorable Mention

