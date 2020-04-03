THE RUMI PRESCRIPTION: How an Ancient Mystic Poet Changed My Modern Manic Life

03/04/20



THE RUMI PRESCRIPTION

By Melody Moezzi

A compelling cultural, spiritual and literary memoir, THE RUMI PRESCRIPTION (TarcherPerigee, March 3, 2019) is inspired by and sprinkled with new original translations of one of the finest mystic poets of all time. It is at once a smart and tender father-daughter story, an intriguing tale of spiritual pilgrimage, a delightfully eccentric self-help manual, and an inspiring account of hope and survival through the healing power of love and poetry.

A physician by trade and a connoisseur of Sufi poetry by tradition, Melody Moezzi's father spent decades scribbling ancient Persian poems on his old prescription pads, signing and passing them on to her as though they were for any other pharmaceutical. But for years, caught up in ego and a false sense of knowing born uniquely of familiarity, Melody dismissed these powerful prescriptions-until life left her feeling creatively, emotionally and spiritually spent. Desperate, she returned to her unique lyrical heritage and found solace in the ecstatic verse of the great Sufi poet, Rumi.

Rumi's poems help people across the globe make sense of the world. To Melody, they became a lifeline. In THE RUMI PRESCRIPTION, we follow her path of discovery as she translates Rumi's works for herself to gain wisdom and insight in the face of crisis. With the help of her father, she immerses herself in Rumi's rich body of work, and discovers a 13th-century prescription for modern life. Along the way, Melody reveals Rumi's timeless remedies for everything from depression to anger to distraction to anxiety to fear and more, as she finally fills her father's poetic prescriptions and invites her readers to do the same.

A roadmap for living with intention and embracing love at every turn, the book presents a vivid reminder that no matter where we find ourselves, we are all already home, already loved, already whole-if only we could slow down long enough to notice. Whether you are a Rumi aficionado, one of his millions of Instagram fans, or experiencing him for the first time, it doesn't matter. The only prerequisite here is love.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Melody Moezzi

(photo by Matthew Lenard)

Melody Moezzi is a writer, speaker, activist, commentator, columnist, attorney and award-winning author. Her books include War on Error: Real Stories of American Muslims, and more recently, Haldol and Hyacinths: A Bipolar Life, which earned wide critical acclaim and broke new ground as the first mainstream mental health memoir by either a Muslim or a Middle-Easterner. Moezzi is a blogger for Ms. magazine, and a featured regular columnist, blogger, and vlogger for bp [Bipolar] Magazine. She maintains her own YouTube channel and video blog, A Saner Spin, answering readers' questions and addressing a variety of issues, including mental health, wellness and spirituality. Moezzi's writing has appeared on NPR and CNN, and in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Christian Science Monitor, The Daily Beast, The Guardian, Hurriyet, and the South China Morning Post, among many other outlets.

PRAISE

"A heartening narrative of family, transformation, and courage...the book could shatter a variety of prejudices and stereotypes."-Kirkus Reviews



"The Rumi Prescription is a testament to the healing power of artand its ability to bring peace to our battered souls. Sometimes thecure we need is not a pill, but a poem."-Firoozeh Dumas, New York Times-bestselling author of Funny in Farsi



"As a lover of beautiful sentences and a secret self-help addict, I gobbled up this groundbreaking book, relishing the language, the wisdom, and the vivid and moving portrait of a father and daughter. Whether you read it for its fine translations of Rumi, its engrossing story, or as a practical guide for self-care, please give yourself the gift of reading The Rumi Prescription."-David Gessner, New York Times-bestselling author of All the Wild That Remains and The Tarball Chronicles



"Melody Moezzi takes Rumi down from a dusty bookshelf, breathes life into his ancient wisdom, and makes him our guide through common contemporary struggles: anger, anxiety, distraction, and more. The Rumi Prescription translates the wisdom of a medieval mystic into the voice of a wise, honest, irreverent friend who tells us what we most need to hear."-Krista Bremer, author of My Accidental Jihad and A Tender Struggle



"A stunning memoir. Melody Moezzi merges medieval poetry with modern drama, exploring love, politics, and mental health. Original translations of Rumi's poems are interspersed with ruminations on fatherhood, feminism, and self-care, offering insights that will changeyour life. I wish I could prescribe this memoir."-Dr. Seema Yasmin, MD, author of Muslim Women Are Everything: Stereotype-Shattering Stories of Courage, Inspiration, and Adventure



"This book enlightened, delighted, and actively helped me. It's a love letter sent across centuries, from one artist to another-and decades, from a daughter to her father-and in the here and now, from a writer to her readers. The Rumi Prescription is the sweetest medicine I've ever taken."-Nina de Gramont, author of The Last September



"The Rumi Prescription is a joy to read."-Ellen Forney, New York Times-bestselling author of Marbles: Mania, Depression, Michaelangelo, and Me

