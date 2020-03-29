Iran begins use of plasma for COVID-19 patients

03/29/20

By Ghanbar Naderi, Press TV, Tehran

As the proportion of patients infected with COVID-19 continues to rise in Iran, Masih Daneshvari Hospital in Tehran is facilitating access to COVID-19 convalescent plasma for use in patients with COVID-19 infections. This is while a number of the medical staff in the hospital are among the plasma donors who have been infected and have recovered recently.



Official Iran's statistics on coronavirus as of March 30

Infections: 41,495

Deaths: 2,757

New Cases: 3,186

Recovered: 13,911

The method has been used in the past to treat diseases such as polio, and in previous outbreaks of respiratory infections similar to COVID-19.



The decision came after Ali Akbar Velayati, head of Masih Daneshvari Hospital, said they would begin to treat critically ill patients with plasma. So far, over 1,000 infected cases have been treated in the center.



The plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 may contain antibodies to the virus that causes the disease and might be effective against the infection. The plasma must be collected from recovered patients who can donate blood, have had no symptoms for 14 days, and have had negative results on COVID-19 tests.

Iran says US sanctions are targeting every aspect of its economy. This is while many world leaders have called on Washington to suspend the restrictions that have negatively impacted Iran's efforts to curb the outbreak. Washington has so far rejected the calls.

Iranian scientists working on stem cell therapy to treat Covid-19 patients

Source: Mehr News Agency, Tehran

A group of Iranian scientists is doing research on the possibility of using stem cells to cure coronavirus patients.



According to Masud Soleimani, who recently came home from illegal detainment in US, the research is being carried out with the support of the Health Ministry in two Tehran-based hospitals of Shariati and Masih Daneshvari.



Masud Soleimani

The news came as some local media had earlier quoted Soleimani as saying that a drug for the disease has been developed.



In an interview with Mehr News Agency on Saturday night, Soleimani dismissed the reports as inaccurate, noting that this is not a drug but a method that is still being worked on.



The results of the first phase of its clinical trial will be announced soon by the Health Ministry, he added.



According to the latest announcement on Monday, the number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 has hit 41,495 in the country. 13,911 patients have recovered so far while the virus has claimed 2,757 lives.