Ehsan Hadadi, Iran's first Olympic track and field medalist, is infected with coronavirus

Source: Mehr News Agency
The World Athletics has wished discus thrower Ehsan Hadadi success in his fight against the novel coronavirus infection.
"We've received word that Iranian discus thrower @EhsanHadadi has tested positive for Coronavirus. We wish him a full and swift recovery," the world governing body tweeted on Sunday.
Dr. Ashkan Ordibehesht, the head of the medical committee of the Iranian
Athletics Federation, said that Hadadi is being quarantined at his home and his
health status is under constant watch, noting that that the recovery is going
well.
Hadadi was the first Iranian athlete who collected a medal in the Olympics in the track and field with his silver in London 2012. The 35-year old discus thrower has snatched six gold medals in Asian Championships and five other golds in Asian Games since 2005. He has a training base in the United States but contracted the virus in Tehran.