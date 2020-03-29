U.S. extends sanctions waivers on nuclear cooperation with Iran

03/29/20

Source: Press TV

The United States has once again waived its sanctions on nuclear cooperation with Iran, allowing firms of the remaining signatories to a 2015 nuclear deal to continue working on Iranian nuclear facilities. The US State Department said in a statement on Monday that the Russian, Chinese, and European companies could continue their work at Iranian nuclear facilities without drawing American penalties.



Iran's heavy water nuclear facility in Arak

The measure will offer 60 days of immunity from sanctions to several non-proliferation projects to continue at the Arak heavy-water research reactor, the Bushehr nuclear power plant and the Tehran Research Reactor, among other Iranian nuclear facilities.

The US State Department last extended the sanctions waivers in January.

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement that "Iran's continued expansion of nuclear activities is unacceptable," claiming that Tehran's nuclear development "is among the greatest threats to international peace and security."

She repeated Washington's claims that Iran was pursuing military objectives in its nuclear program, saying, "We will continue to closely monitor all developments in Iran's nuclear program and can adjust these restrictions at any time."

The decision to extend the waivers comes in defiance of calls by hawkish elements in Congress, who claim that the exemptions give Iran access to technology that could be used for weapons.

They have been pressing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to revoke all the waivers. Pompeo canceled the Fordow waiver in mid-December.

Iran has always said that its nuclear program is exclusively civilian and void of any military dimensions, as has been verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency on multiple occasions.

The extension comes amid growing global pressure on the US to lift the sanction it has re-imposed on Iran as the country battles a deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Iranian authorities say the restrictions are hampering the country's access to lifesaving medical supplies at the current critical time.

The US has so far refused to lift any sanctions and has even stepped up its pressure campaign in defiance of international objections.

Last week, the US slapped new sanctions on 20 Iranian individuals and companies for what it called supporting Iraqi resistance groups.

The US launched the so-called maximum pressure campaign against Iran after pulling out of the 2015 multilateral accord - officially named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - and re-imposing the sanctions it had lifted under the agreement.

The pullout decision came despite numerous reports by the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), confirming the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear activities and Tehran's compliance with the JCPOA.