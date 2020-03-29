Iran Gets Medical Aid Through U.S. Sanctions Workaround

03/29/20

Source: VOA

Germany, Britain and France have facilitated exports of medical goods to Iran in the first use of a mechanism designed to get around U.S. sanctions, Germany said Tuesday.

A German Foreign Ministry statement Tuesday did not specify what type of medical supplies were involved, nor any companies that were part of the action.



It said now that the system had been used successfully, the two sides would "work on more transactions."



Iran and a group of five world powers signed a deal in 2015 that restricted Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Iranian Americans have launched a campaign calling on the U.S. government to #EndCOVIDSanctions as the death toll in Iran nears 2,000.



Experts warn that continued sanctions will cause devastating effects in Iran and the region. pic.twitter.com/zb6U7aGWBo — AJ+ (@ajplus) March 25, 2020

After the United States withdrew from the deal and imposed sanctions, Iran pressured the European signatories to work around those restrictions to help its battered economy.



That pressure included Iran taking a series of steps away from its commitments under the 2015 deal, including caps on uranium enrichment.