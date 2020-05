VIDEOS: Iran's National Instruments Orchestra Pays Tributes to COVID-19 Healthcare Staff

05/01/20

With the aim of expressing appreciation for the medical staff from around globe, the Iran's National Instruments Orchestra performed "The Avicenna Suite" by maestro Farhad Fakhreddini. The work has been recorded and edited by cell phone at home.

Iran National Orchestra plays Hossein Dehlavi's "Sabokbal" piece in quarantine to appreciate Iran's health protectors. Presented by: Roudaki Artistic Cultural Center.