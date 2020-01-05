PHOTOS: Precipitation brings Hamoun wetland back to life

05/01/20

Photos by Behrouz Shahraki, ISNA

After two decades of dryness, enough rains have finally come to bring Hamoun wetland back to life in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan, reviving agriculture in the region as well. Hamoun is the third-largest lake of Iran after the Caspian Sea and Urmia Lake.

The Hamoun Biosphere Reserve includes both terrestrial and wetland ecosystems encompassing a total of seven habitat types, including desert and semi-desert areas, as well as Hamoun Lake, with its marshlands and watersheds. The three wetlands of the biosphere reserve are the most important in the region. The area is also a hotspot for migratory birds (183 species) and home to 30 mammal species and 55 plant species.

Prolonged drought has affected Sistan-Baluchestan Province for 20 years.



There have been negative impacts on activities such as fishing, hunting, agriculture, and animal husbandry due to the drought.



The drought also caused dust pollution in the region.

But recent floodwaters in Sistan-Baluchestan Province have caused the water level of Hamoun Lake to be increased so that there is less dust pollution in this province.



Currently, there are more migratory birds in Hamoun Lake, and activities such as fishing, hunting, agriculture, and animal husbandry have been improved due to the abundance of water.































































