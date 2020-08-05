Art Business & Economy Diaspora Energy & Oil Environment & Geography Events Film & Music For Peace Health & Medicine Heritage & History Literature & Books Diaspora Middle East & Asia Philanthropy Politics Rights Science & Education Sports Society & Culture Travel Environment Women

Home RSS Feed News Archive Bookstore Persian Calendar Web Sites twitter facebook About Contact
   Bookmark and Share

Sara Khadem returns to Iran national chess team

05/08/20

Source: Tehran Times

Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, also known as Sara Khadem, who had announced her retirement from Iran national chess team, has returned to the national team. On January 12, Khadem had published a photo on her Instagram account and said she has retired from national team.


Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, aka Sara Khadem

Khadem is an Iranian chess player who holds the titles of International Master (IM) and Woman Grandmaster (WGM).

In a meeting with Iran Chess Federation acting president Farhad Nikookhesal, Khadem said that she has decided to represent her country in the international competitions.

She is going to represent Iran at the online chess championship along with nine other women chess players.


© Copyright 2020 NetNative (All Rights Reserved)