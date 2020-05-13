UNICEF procures specialized wound dressings for children suffering from EB in Iran

05/13/20

Press Release by UNICEF

Thanks to the generous financial support of the Government of Germany, UNICEF has procured and shipped to Iran specialized wound dressings for children suffering from EB, also known as butterfly disease. The request was made by the Ministry of Health and Medical Education to UNICEF.



© UNICEF Iran/2020/Sayyari

The wound dressings, a product of the Swedish pharmaceutical company Mölnlycke, were procured by UNICEF Global Supply Hub in Copenhagen. Weighing 5.8 metric tons, this shipment of wound dressings will be delivered to the Ministry of Health for handover to Iran's EB Home Foundation and further distribution among families with EB children in various provinces.

According to Iran's Ministry of Health, registered EB children are receiving free diagnostic and treatment services via public Health Centres in Isfahan, Shiraz, Tabriz, Mashhad, Kerman, Kermanshah, Ahvaz, Rasht, Tehran and Arak.

Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) is a rare hereditary disease that causes children to have very fragile skin and develop blisters or wounds like third-degree burns which are quite painful. The condition usually manifests in infancy or early childhood. EB has no cure, although symptoms of mild forms of the disease can improve with age.

UNICEF vision is to build a world where every child can grow up healthy, protected from harm and educated, so they can reach their full potential. Every day we're working to make this vision a reality. No matter who they are or where they are born, we reach out to the most vulnerable children wherever and whenever they need us.

About UNICEF

UNICEF promotes the rights and wellbeing of every child, in everything we do. Together with our partners, we work in 190 countries and territories to translate that commitment into practical action, focusing special effort on reaching the most vulnerable and excluded children, to the benefit of all children, everywhere. For more information about UNICEF and its work for children, visit www.unicef.org.

Follow UNICEF on Twitter and Facebook





Related Story:

Iran's EB patients: The most oppressed victims of U.S. sanctions