VIDEO: Tehran Choir performs John Rutter's "For the Beauty of Earth"

05/14/20

Source: Tehran Times

TEHRAN - The Tehran Choir by conductor Mehdi Qasemi has released a video in which its members perform British composer John Rutter's "For the Beauty of the Earth" during the home quarantine in the battle against the spread of COVID-19.

Several musicians from the Tehran Symphony Orchestra, Iran's National Orchestra as well as musicians from several other countries have collaborated in this project, the Persian service of ILNA reported on Wednesday.



Each musician has recorded his/her own part separately at home.

"For the Beauty of the Earth" is a sacred choral composition by Rutter, an arrangement of the hymn of the same name. The work was published by Oxford University Press in 1980.



This is the second video released by the Tehran Choir during the pandemic. The group first performed "We Are the World", a charity single originally recorded by USA for Africa in 1985.

