107 Iranian medical staff have died in coronavirus battle

05/20/20

Source: Tehran Times

An official with the Iranian Medical Council has said that 107 healthcare workers have so far lost their lives in the country in fighting the coronavirus.



Names of 107 medical staff printed on front page of Iran daily

"We are gathering precise data from all over the country in order to know how many people from among medical staff have been infected with the coronavirus or lost their lives in fighting the virus. So far, 792 individuals have been infected and 107 dear colleagues have lost their lives. Let's pray for the patients," Hossein Kermanpour wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

درحال جمع‌آوری آمار دقیق از سراسر کشوریم تا بدانیم دقیقاً چه تعداد از کادر درمان صرفاً در مصاف با #COVID__19 مبتلاء شده و یا بر سر خدمت جان خود نثار کرده‌اند. تا کنون به طور قطع ۷۹۲ نفر مبتلاء و ۱۰۷ نفر از همکاران عزیزم آسمانی شده‌اند. برای مبتلایان دعا کنیم. pic.twitter.com/Kqsf8k7ksQ — حسین کرمانپور Hossein.Kermanpour (@HKermanpour) May 18, 2020

The Ministry of Health has received 41 trillion rials (over $995 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to combat the coronavirus pandemic throughout the country, IRNA news agency reported.



The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Iran reached 124,603 on Tuesday, of whom 7,109 have died and 97,173 recovered so far. Over the past 24 hours, 2,111 new cases of people having the virus have been identified, and 48 died, Deputy Health Minister Kianoush Jahanpour said.