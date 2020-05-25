Art Business & Economy Diaspora Energy & Oil Environment & Geography Events Film & Music For Peace Health & Medicine Heritage & History Literature & Books Diaspora Middle East & Asia Philanthropy Politics Rights Science & Education Sports Society & Culture Travel Environment Women

Earthquake Strikes Western Iran

05/25/20

Source: RFE/RL

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck the province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad in western Iran on May 24, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.  State TV gave no immediate information about possible casualties or damage.

 

Tehran University's Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute said the earthquake occurred at 13:41 hours local time at a depth of 10 kilometers, Iran's IRNA news agency reported.

There were no immediate reports on casualties or damages.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to frequent temblors.

Based on reporting by Reuters and IRNA


