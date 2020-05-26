Iran records 1,787 new COVID-19 cases on May 26

05/26/20

Source: Mehr News Agency

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has infected 1,787 people and claimed 57 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, a senior health official said.



See full Iran's coronavirus stats on IRNA's website

Iran's Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 139,511 with the death toll standing at 7,508.

According to Jahanpour, 2,567 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 109,437 people have recovered.



Iran's Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour

So far, 837,090 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, he added.

The global death toll from coronavirus has passed 348,000 with over 5.6 million known cases of infection and more than 2.38 million recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.