Art Business & Economy Diaspora Energy & Oil Environment & Geography Events Film & Music For Peace Health & Medicine Heritage & History Literature & Books Diaspora Middle East & Asia Philanthropy Politics Rights Science & Education Sports Society & Culture Travel Environment Women

Home RSS Feed News Archive Bookstore Persian Calendar Web Sites twitter facebook About Contact
   Bookmark and Share

Shardad Rohani performing from Tehran's Roudaki Hall

05/26/20

Source: Farhang Foundation

In celebration of Maestro Shardad Rohani's upcoming birthday on May 27, Farhang Foundation is proud to present an exclusive world premiere performance by the Maestro performing his much celebrated composition of Dance of Spring, exclusively for us from Tehran's Roudaki Hall (aka Vahdat Hall), home of the Tehran Symphony Orchestra.


Follow Maestro Shardad Rohani on instagram

An acclaimed composer and conductor, Maestro Rohani has worked with some of the top ensembles in the world, including the London Symphony Orchestra, the Prague Symphony Orchestra, the Vancouver Opera Orchestra, the Austrian Chamber Orchestra, and the London Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra. Most recently Maestro Rohani headlined Farhang Foundation and the Pacific Symphony Orchestra's 2019 Nowruz Concert.

 
Maestro Shardad Rohani Performing DANCE OF SPRING from Tehran


© Copyright 2020 NetNative (All Rights Reserved)