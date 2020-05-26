Shardad Rohani performing from Tehran's Roudaki Hall

05/26/20

Source: Farhang Foundation

In celebration of Maestro Shardad Rohani's upcoming birthday on May 27, Farhang Foundation is proud to present an exclusive world premiere performance by the Maestro performing his much celebrated composition of Dance of Spring, exclusively for us from Tehran's Roudaki Hall (aka Vahdat Hall), home of the Tehran Symphony Orchestra.



An acclaimed composer and conductor, Maestro Rohani has worked with some of the top ensembles in the world, including the London Symphony Orchestra, the Prague Symphony Orchestra, the Vancouver Opera Orchestra, the Austrian Chamber Orchestra, and the London Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra. Most recently Maestro Rohani headlined Farhang Foundation and the Pacific Symphony Orchestra's 2019 Nowruz Concert.