Iranian skater Mohammad Nemati dies of Covid-19

05/27/20

Source: Tehran Times

Iran national skate team member Mohammad Nemati died of Coronavirus on Tuesday. He has died at the age of 20 in his hometown Mashhad.



Mohammad Nemati

(read coverage by Koolag magazine)

Nemati won a gold medal in South Korea international competition in 2018.



Nemati also was a member of Iran national team in the 18th edition of the Asian Roller Skating Championship in Mumbai, India.



Some media reports suggest that he has died from suspected poisoning.

According to Iran's Health Ministry as of Wednesday the number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 141,591 with the death toll standing at 7,564.



