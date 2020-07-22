"Sun Children" to represent Iran at Oscars 2021

Source: Honar Online

"Sun Children", directed by Majid Majidi, has been selected to represent Iran in the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards.



Sun Children (2020)

Khorshid (original title)

Spokesman of Iranian Cinema Selection Committee Raed Faridzadeh said that after having reviewed 12 films shortlisted as the country's preliminary nominees for this year's Academy Awards, this committee finally decided to select 'Sun Children' as Iran's representative at the Foreign Language Film section of the 2021 Academy Awards.

"Sun Children" narrates the story of working children looking for treasure, but unaware that they are the treasure themselves.

"Sun Children" directed by Majid Majidi and co-written by Nima Javidi. Actors such as Ali Nasirian, Javad Ezzati, and Tanaz Tabatabai star in the film.

Zamani, Shirzad, and some other teenage members of the cast were selected through auditions Majidi held among the children making a living from peddling in the Tehran metro.

The film was very well received by critics at last year's Fajr Film Festival and won several awards such as the best screenplay and best film.

It has won the Magic Lantern award at 77th Venice Film Festival in Italy.

Rouhollah Zamani, the actor in the film has won the Marcello Mastroianni Award at the Venice International Film Festival for his role in 'Sun Children'.

It has been screened at the Rome International Film Festival in Italy and was selected to be screened at the inauguration ceremony of the 8th edition of the Ajyal Film Festival in Doha, Qatar.