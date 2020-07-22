Five successful Iranian online start-ups

Source: Mehr News Agency

Since the beginning of the 21st century, the concept of Startups and low-investment high-profit businesses has spread rapidly throughout the world. As the Internet became more pervasive, a new platform was established for providing products and services that were not limited by location and time which made it easier than ever to reach a limitless global audience.

In Iran, as in other advanced and developing countries, innovative, visionary entrepreneurs soon recognized the significant opportunities that were cropping up on the internet that could expand their reach.

Today, numerous Iranian startups are active in various domains; some of which are even recognized globally. In the following, we will introduce you to 5 successful Iranian startups that have experienced substantial growth in 2020.

Digikala

The flagship for successful Iranian startups is, without a doubt, Digikala. The brand is a famous name among Iranian businesses that have experienced significant growth every year since its establishment in 2006.

By developing a large and comprehensive Internet store, Digikala enables its customers to compare and buy the numerous products available. Iranian users often visit the site before making a purchase to use product descriptions and reviews from other customers. Digikala ranked 88 on the Startup Ranking website, making it the only Iranian business holding a place among the top 100 startups in the world.

ANetwork

Another successful Iranian startup is ANetwork. The startup provides digital marketing and promotion services. The ANetwork users can generally be divided into two groups; i.e., advertiser and ad promotion platforms.

The first group is businesses that want to advertise their products on various websites and the second includes the people or websites who want to make money by showing ads on their website. ANetwork bridges the gap between these two groups.

Buy Follower

Buy Follower is one of the many Iranian startups that began its work as Instagram overtook the Iranian people's smartphones. Most businesses tend to struggle with attracting a large enough audience and establishing their presence on Instagram early on. That is where Buy Follower comes to the rescue.

It helps people and businesses attract real followers by spending a small amount to purchase algorithmic Instagram robots or server services to increase their followers and drastically improve the overall statistics of their pages. By the time of this writing this article, Buy Follower has offered its services to more than 50,000 active pages on Instagram.

Jabeh

Jabeh is a startup that gives its users a video-sharing platform. Founded in 2016, the startup has now expanded its services in multiple domains and is collaborating with other businesses such as Click Yab as a video ad display platform. On Jabeh, the users can also make money by creating a channel and sharing their videos.

Digi Follower

Digi Follower is an Iranian startup that provides social media marketing services, especially for Telegram and Instagram. Relying on their experience and technology, Digi Follower has paved the way for many online businesses to increase their online audience and gain their trust. Their services grow the client base for business which leads to increased income and profits.

All these startups are among the best and most successful businesses in their field, currently serving people and their businesses in Iran.

With the advent of the internet, the growth of various social media platforms as well as an increasing public trust in e-commerce, creating an online business in new domains and creating online streams of income from customers than ever before.

Just begin by choosing a product or service you specialize in and make a website and social media pages where customers can reach you. The Iranian startups introduced in this article have succeeded in doing this for themselves and many of their clients. You use their expertise and experiences to consolidate a place for your business in the ever-expanding digital world.