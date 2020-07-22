Iran's COVID-19 death toll reaches 45,255

07/22/20

Source: Mehr News Agency

Some 453 more Iranians died of coronavirus over the past 24 hours and 610,406 people out of a total of 866,821 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered, according to Health Ministry. Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Monday, saying that 12,460 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 866,821.



Over the last 24 hours, 453 people died due to the deadly virus, bringing the total death toll to 45,255, she added.

Lari noted that 5,812 cases are in critical condition while 610,406 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far.

She added that 2,744 of the new cases have been hospitalized.

So far, 5,828,307 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, said the Health Ministry spokesperson.

According to the latest figures on Monday, 58,985,500 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths having reached 1,393,671 and recoveries amounting to 40,766,904.