Memories, Tales and Folk Songs: Group exhibition in New York by seven female Iranian artists

07/22/20

Source: Roya Khadjavi Projects

Roya Khadjavi Projects is pleased to present "Memories, Tales and Folk Songs", a group exhibition by seven female Iranian artists in diaspora including Afsoon, Arghavan Khosravi, Atieh Sohrabi, Farnaz Zabetian, Leila Seyedzadeh, Parastoo Ahovan, and Roxana Manouchehri.

"The works reflect personal and deeply sentimental attachments to the nostalgic world of stories and memories of their homeland. Through this array of artworks the exhibition portrays and examines how our memories and deeply rooted attachments to our homeland and its stories reflect and shape our personal perceptions of beauty and sentimentality and on a larger scale influence our life experiences and worldview." Essay by Leila Sajjadi

The works will be exhibited at High Line Nine, Gallery 9.1 from October 1-29, 2020. Entry to the gallery is by reservation only and capacity is limited to 12 people at a time. Please visit this link to schedule your visit.

Opening Reception: October 1, 5-8 pm, by appointment only

October 2 & 3, 10am-7pm, by appointment only

Opening Hours: 10am-6pm, Closed on Sunday and Monday

Location: High Line Nine, Gallery 9.1

507 West 27th Street, New York, NY 10001



Roya Khadjavi Projects Mission Statement

Roya Khadjavi Projects largely focuses on the works of young Iranian artists working both in Iran and beyond it's borders, seeking not only to support their artistic endeavors but to also facilitate awareness and cultural dialogue between artistic communities. Our mission is to educate and cultivate the audience in the United States and to present and showcase young Iranian artists with emerging artists from other parts of the world who share similar backgrounds, philosophy, and social and political experiences. Our task is to demonstrate what happens when will power and culture is used to bring us together. (read more)