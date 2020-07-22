Iranian Film Festival, San Francisco: Winners of the 2020 'Sepanta Awards' Announced

07/22/20

Sources: Tehran Times & Iranian Film Festival - San Francisco

Family drama "Labyrinth" was the top winner at the 13th Annual Iranian Film Festival - San Francisco by receiving awards in four categories, including best film and best director. The winners were announced virtually last Friday. Also due to the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival ran virtually this year.



Labyrinth (2019)

Directed by Amir-Hossein Torabi

Directed by Amir-Hossein Torabi, the film is about Negar and Amir-Ali who are going to emigrate, but at the very last moment, they face a critical situation: their son, Bardia, goes missing. Now it is time to unfold all the family secrets.

The film written by Tala Motazedi also won the award for best screenplay and brought Shahab Hosseini the award for best actor.

The best actress award went to Mina Vahid for her role in "One Night in Tehran" directed by Farhad Najafi.

Farshad Mohammadi was selected as best cinematographer for "We Are All Together" by Kamal Tabrizi.

The award for best documentary went to "The Bridge of Victory" by Yasser Talebi. The film is about the construction of Iran's North-South Railway in 1938 and the countrywide railway, which not only changed West Asia, but it also changed the whole world as it made Iran the "Bridge of Victory" for the Allies against Nazi Germany.

"Ocean Behind the Window" by Babak Nabizadeh was picked as best children's film.

In the short film competition, the award for best film went to "Mandatory" by Javad Khorsha who also won the award for best director in this category.

The best screenplay award was presented to writer Panah Khodayari for "Pendulum", while the best actor award went to Reza Mirhashemi for "The List", and Sadaf Asgari was selected as best actress for her role in "Exam".

Parviz Rostami won the award for best cinematographer for his collaboration in "Fifth Narcissus", and "The Feast of the Goat" by Saeid Zamanian was picked as best children's short.

"Gelak" by Sirus Kaffash was named best short documentary. The film tells the story of a group of girls on Hormoz in the Persian Gulf that, despite all the hardships and sufferings, are not willing to sell the soil of the island, which has medicinal and edible properties. Inspired by the mountains and beauty of the island and using plant colors, they create very beautiful shapes and thus make a living.

The award for best animation went to "Noise" by Mehdi Barqzadegan, and "The Sixth Unit" by Ali Afshari was named best experimental film.

The Iranian Film Festival (IFF) was launched in 2008 to support the Iranian film and culture in the Iranian-American community of the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond.

It is the first independent Iranian film festival outside of Iran, with no affiliation to any political or religious organizations.



Winners of the 2020 'Sepanta Awards'

Best Film: Labyrinth

Best Director: Amir Hossein Torabi for Labyrinth

Best Actor: Shahab Hosseini for Labyrinth

Best Actress: Mina Vahid for One Night in Tehran

Best Screenplay: Tala Motazedi for Labyrinth

Best Cinematography: Farshad Mohammadi for We Are All Together

Best Documentary: The Bridge of Victory by Yaser Talebi

Best Children's Film: Ocean Behind the Window by Babak Nabizadeh

Best Short Film: Mandatory by Javad Khorsha

Best Director for a Short Film: Javad Khorsha for Mandatory

Best Screenplay for a Short Film: Panah Khodayari for Pendulum

Best Documentary Short: Gelak by Siroos Kaffash

Best Actor in a Short Film: Reza Mirhashemi for The List

Best Actress in a Short Film: Sadaf Asgari for Exam

Best Cinematography for a Short Film: Parviz Rostami for Fifth Narcissus

Best Children's Short Film: The Feast of the Goat by Saeed Zamanian

Best Music Video: Kiss by Payam Ghorbani

Best Animation Film: Noise by Mahdi Barqzadegan

Best Experimental Film: The Sixth Unit by Ali Afshari

About Sepanta Award

When the Iranian Film Festival decided to give awards, the first name came to mind was Abdolhossein Sepanta [1907-1969], the father of sound in Iranian cinema. Sepanta, was also a director, screenwriter and producer who made The Lor Girl (1931), Ferdowsi, Shirin-o-Farhaad, Black Eyes, and Leyli o Majnun (1936). In honor of his role in Iranian cinema, the Iranian Film Festival chose his name for its awards in 2013, and presents the Sepanta Award every year in various categories.

About Iranian Film Festival - San Francisco

Iranian Film Festival (IFF), the first independent Iranian film festival outside of Iran, with no affiliation to any political or religious organizations, launched in 2008, is an annual event showcasing independent feature and short films made by or about Iranians from around the world©. IFF is also a platform for the Iranian filmmakers living around the globe to express their vision and talent through the artistic medium of film. Iranian Film Festival (IFF) was established to support the Iranian film and culture in the Iranian-American community of the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond.

