IranAir launches first flight to Germany after six months

07/22/20

Source: Tehran Times

Iran's flag carrier, Iran Air, has resumed flights to Germany after more than six months of hiatus due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Iranian Embassy in Berlin, the airline operated its first direct flight to Germany on Saturday, after the route was closed in mid-February, Mehr reported.

IranAir currently operates flights to England, the Netherlands, Italy, Sweden, Spain, Austria, and the UAE.

Many flights to Europe were postponed after the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran-Turkey flights suspended once again

The newly-reestablished Iran-Turkey flights operated by Turkish Airlines has been suspended once again due to coronavirus fears.

Last week, and following months of ups and downs, the flag carrier resumed its flights to Tehran after six months of halt under strict health protocols, Maqsoud As'adi-Samani, secretary of the Association of Iranian Airlines (AIA) announced on Saturday.

Outbound passengers were required to hold a health certificate with a negative coronavirus PCR test result, otherwise, the boarding pass won't be issued for them, he noted.

For the time being the fate of the service is on the air, he said, adding: "The reason for these policies by the Turkish authorities is not clear and we do not know why they change their minds and decisions so quickly."

The pandemic has taken a huge toll on Iran's civil aviation sector with reports showing that airlines lost hundreds of millions of dollars because of flight cancellations during the busy New Year travel season in late March.

Some 1.37 million Iranian tourists visited Turkey during the first eight months of 2019, accounting for 4.4% of all international arrivals in the country.

All Iran-Iraq flights called off until further notice

Head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) has said that all flights of Iranian airlines and Iraqi Airways were canceled until further notice from Iran to Iraq and vice versa due to the spread of COVID-19.

"All flights of Iranian airline companies and Iraq's flag career Iraqi Airways from Iran to the neighboring country and vice versa were abolished until further notice due to the outbreak of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, as well as observing health guidelines as instructed by the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, Touraj Dehghan Zanganeh told Mehr news agency on Saturday.

Before this order, a limited number of flights were scheduled to be operated by Iraqi Airlines to return Iraqi citizens present in Iran, he added.