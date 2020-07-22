Designs by Iranian architects win at WA Awards

07/22/20

Source: Tehran Times

Several Iranian architects and interior designers have been honored at the 35th edition of the WA Awards, which is organized by the World Architecture Community. The awards are presented in the two categories of architecture and interior design. "Home", a project by Mohammad-Hossein Mohammadpur Parchebafi won the honor in the student architecture projects.



"Home" by Iranian architect Mohammad-Hossein Mohammadpur Parchebafi

The project based on the childlike imagination of home form is an attempt to provide shelters and temporary housing for vulnerable groups, especially children, during floods, earthquakes and other natural disasters.

Two designs by Iranian architects were also honored in the student interior design projects.

A design by Sajjad Navidi for the Shanbeh-Ghazan Metro Station in the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz is one of the winners.

The station is located in the historic district of Shanbeh-Ghazan. Due to the historic site, the design of the station is of great importance.

Seyyed Mohammad-Hossein Rahmati's design of the lobby of Tehrans' Dafineh Museum, a showcase for coins and banknotes, was also honored.

The WA Awards highlights and recognizes remarkable projects that have the potential to inspire exciting questions about contemporary architectural discourse, the organizers have said.

Participants from around the globe, and in particular from regions less covered by general or specialized media, get a chance to share and promote their projects.

The designs are selected by the votes of honorary members and winners in earlier editions, and winners are picked through the ratings of the community members.