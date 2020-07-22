UNICEF Iran provides COVID-19 supplies for vulnerable children

07/22/20

Press Release by UNICEF Iran

In response to the request of the Ministry of Interior to address the needs of vulnerable children during the COVID-19 outbreak, UNICEF delivered a number of locally procured hygiene items including 30,000 hand sanitizers, 12,000 sanitizing gels, 30,000 liquid hand soaps, 11,988 sanitary pads, 33,000 detergent powder, 33,000 dishwashing liquid as well as 300,000 masks.

To address the needs of vulnerable #children during the #COVID19 outbreak, UNICEF delivered a number of locally procured hygiene items to the the Ministry of Interior to be distributed in 31 cities of 6 provinces. 🇺🇳🇮🇷https://t.co/zMBxxD28Xl — UNICEF Iran (@UNICEF_IRAN) October 13, 2020

The items are being dispatched to 31 cities in six provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan , Kordestan , Kermanshah, Kerman, Khuzestan and Hormozgan where local NGOs and municipalities will help deliver them to vulnerable groups of children including children without effective caregivers, children in alternative care centres, children with cancer and special diseases, children in street situation, children in low-income families, children with disabilities, as well as at-risk children.

UNICEF Iran Representative, Ms. Mandeep O'Brien, and Head of Center for Public Relations and International Affairs of the Ministry of Interior, Mr. Saki, visited the warehouse of items on Monday 12th October to monitor the distribution.