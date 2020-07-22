There's no limit to what Iranian women can do: Football Player Yasaman Farmani

Source: Tehran Times

RCSC Charleroi player Yasaman Farmani says that there is no limit to what the Iranian women football players can accomplish. Farmani joined the Belgian top-flight football club from Iran's Malavan in August. She is the wife of Iran international Ali Gholizadeh. They are the first Iranian couple to play at a European based football team.



Yasaman Farmani and Ali Gholizadeh

"I started football since I was 12 and joined Iran U14 football team one year later. Since then, I've played at all age levels for Iran," Farmani said in an interview with Iran's Football Federation's website.

"In my opinion, there is no limit to what the Iranian women football players can do and they must keep progressing. From the bottom of my heart, I wish the Iranian talented players all the best and I hope they shine at the world level," she added.

Farmani is optimistic about her future in the Belgian football, saying "Joining a team from Belgium was a great opportunity for me. I hope I can earn more success in the future. Fortunately, Ali is always encouraging and advising me and it helps me keep moving forward," Farmani concluded.