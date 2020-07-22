Art Business & Economy Diaspora Energy & Oil Environment & Geography Events Film & Music For Peace Health & Medicine Heritage & History Literature & Books Diaspora Middle East & Asia Philanthropy Politics Rights Science & Education Sports Society & Culture Travel Environment Women

Home RSS Feed News Archive Bookstore Persian Calendar Web Sites twitter facebook About Contact
   Bookmark and Share

COVID-19: Iran reports 365 deaths as cases surpass 600,000

07/22/20

Source: Mehr News Agency

The daily coronavirus infections broke previous records on Friday, with Iran reporting 8,011 new infections, Health Ministry announced. Speaking at a daily press conference on Friday, Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said that with the new record high of infections, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Iran has reached 604,952.

Coronavirus claimed lives of 365 people in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the total deaths at 34,478, she said, adding, "477,003 coronavirus patients have recovered while 5,128 patients have been hospitalized in intensive care units."

Up to the present time, 4,892,704 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been conducted in the country.


© Copyright 2020 NetNative (All Rights Reserved)