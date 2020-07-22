Iran registers highest daily COVID-19 cases in past 10 days

07/22/20

Source: Mehr News Agency

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 2,152 COVID-19 infections and 117 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours. Iran's Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Monday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 388,810 with the death toll standing at 22,410.



A student being screened for COVID-19 in Hamedan, Iran

(See more photos by Mehr News Agency)

According to Lari, 3,733 patients are in critical condition while 335,000 patients have recovered.



So far, 3,406,055 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.



Iran & World's COVID-19 statistics as of September 7, 2020

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency

According to the latest figures, more than 27.3 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 893,323 and recoveries amounting to 19.3 million.

