Photos: Flamingos caught in salt rescued in Lake Urmia

07/22/20

Photos by Taha Asgharkhani, Islamic Republic News Agency

Six flamingo chicks unable to move on the western shore of Lake Urmia due to the salt crystals on their bodies were rescued by environmentalists on Saturday September 5, 2020. Lake Urmia was in danger of drying up. However with mitigation efforts and better rainfall in the last few years, the lake's water level is now at 1.272m and the volume of the water stands at 5.3 billion cubic meters. That's why around 20,000 flamingos have returned to the lake this year.















































