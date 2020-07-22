13th Annual Iranian Film Festival - San Francisco: September 19-25, 2020

07/22/20

Source: Iranian Film Festival, San Francisco

This year Iranian Film Festival - San Francisco, presents a record-breaking 52 films, in two days, from Iran, USA, United Kingdom, Canada, South Africa, France, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden...ranging from fiction, documentary, short, animation...to music video. We are happy and proud to continue our mission to discover and support the next generation of Iranian filmmakers living and working around the world, while we honor the veteran filmmakers for their distinguished careers. Please join us to celebrate the outstanding works of Iranian filmmakers.



www.IranianFilmFestival.org

Films ~ Schedule & Tickets

Please Note: Due to the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be Virtual this year. For that reason, we expanded the festival to 7 days [September 19-25, 2020] to accommodate everyone in different time zones, in order to watch the films wherever they are around the world. The links, on every page, will take you to the Virtual Theater platform where you can sign up and watch the films. Tickets Are on Sale Now.



See the full list of films



About:

Iranian Film Festival (IFF), the first independent Iranian film festival outside of Iran, with no affiliation to any political or religious organizations, launched in 2008, is an annual event showcasing independent feature and short films made by or about Iranians from around the world. IFF is also a platform for the Iranian filmmakers living around the globe to express their vision and talent through the artistic medium of film. Iranian Film Festival (IFF) was established to support the Iranian film and culture in the Iranian-American community of the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond.

Iranian Film Festival

6 Beach Road, 544, Tiburon, CA 94920 USA

info@IranianFilmFestival.org

www.IranianFilmFestival.org

facebook | twitter