JUST THINKING

07/22/20

By Kambiz Zarrabi



Le Penseur in the Jardin du Musee Rodin, Paris

(photo by Douglas J O'Brien)

The day began, as usual, with turning the TV on, flipping back and forth between MSNBC and CNN. I avoid FOX; I simply cannot tolerate FOX and Friends who assume, and rightly so, that they are addressing closed-minded, gullible ignoramuses who'd swallow the garbage they are routinely fed.

But then, what do we get out of CNN or MSNBC that is different and more credible? Yes, we do get some decent, non-political reporting on the wildfires devastating the western states, or the hurricanes approaching the southeast coastal areas; horrible news, but a far more interesting and, I have to admit, refreshing diversion from the COVID-19 pandemic's confusing statistics, claims and counter claims!

Now we have Bob Woodward's yet another earth-shattering book of revelations, this time the accounts of his interview with the clueless exhibitionist clown, Trump. Nothing new for most of us, of course, but new fodder for the mainstream media talking heads to dissect and scrutinize in order to amplify and highlight Trump's incompetence.

But why bother? I think they are making two mistakes:

One is the waste of airtime and money in preaching to the choir.

And two; his extemporaneous utterances are no more than thoughtless, casual chatter that are not reflective of serious attention to the issues at hand. If brought up against him later to show their falsehood, he simply denies having made such statements, even when clear and visible records exist that he did.

Therefore, highlighting his false statements, lies and thoughtless, contradictory utterances amounts to no more than a futile effort by the "elitist" media pundits who are barking up the wrong tree!

Instead, attempts to discredit Trump should be aimed at his staunch supporters, his "base", those whose loyalties are not founded on intelligent, analytical thinking, but on their delusional sense of self-righteousness.

These people, mostly the less educated simpletons, and highly religious, believe that Earth is actually flat. If you tell them that it is round, they simply respond, Yes, so is a pizza; it is round but still flat; ain't it? And, there is no statement in the Bible that the Earth is not flat. So, there!

The sad fact is that these folks, plus the multitudes who are more prone to spend what spare time they have by watching entertainment television than the news and information, comprise almost one-half the voting population, as we saw four years ago.

In the meantime, what are the Democrats doing to bolster their base?

Again, they don't need to waste their campaign moneys and efforts to convince people who actually understand well-articulated, grammatically and syntactically correct phrases that make logical sense. That audience lost the elections the last time!

They are stuck with Joseph Biden. Is he going to draw the uncommitted and the not-so-sure voters to his camp to ensure a victory? Personally, he does not seem to have what it takes. It takes some gravitas and show of strength, even if it would seem unbecoming of a beady-eyed, mild mannered gentleman! But unfortunately, occasionally flashing his teeth and repeating "I promishsh yah" makes him appear more like a mouse that growled!

His VP pick, Kamala Harris, was definitely an excellent choice. She is a Rottweiler by nature who could scare the daylights of both Trump and Pence. She could make up for what Biden lacks.

But sadly, in her last major interview on TV, for whatever reason, she was made to appear sweet and gentle, non-combative or confrontational against her upcoming challengers, and, to put it in another way, unbecomingly lady-like! You don't need a bulldozer to mow your front lawn! If you want to act with fairness, politeness and decency, go to a Church Social; you won't have a chance confronting a vicious junkyard pit-bull.

What do the Democratic candidates have against the arsenal in Trump's hands?

Trump is about to host the signing of a so-called peace accord between Israel and some Gulf Arab states. It is going to be another photo-op for him for something that has existed de-facto for years. He loves Israel and the Jewish people as much as he adores the Saudis and oil-rich Arab Sheiks, which in reality is zero! But he does love the political influence of one and the moneys of the other.

He is also threatening retaliation against the Iranian regime again, this time for some concocted, actually hilarious, allegation. Who knows; as a last resort he might even start some new war over there if he feels it might improve his re-election chances. If his generals don't go along with it, he might tell his Saudi friends to start something.

As a man of no principles or scruples, his lust for fame and power is everything, regardless of the devastation he might create to reach his goal. In his gestures he looks so much like a larger, blond reincarnation of Benito Mussolini, the Duce! Look him up.

Even though the Iranian regime is hoping that Biden will defeat Trump, the fact remains that the Democrats have been more pro-Israel in every way than have the Republicans; and that translates into more support for the Zionist regime against Iranian interests! As the Iranian proverb goes, the yellow dog is the yellow jackal's brother.

