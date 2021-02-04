Iranians mark Nature Day outdoors despite COVID-19 restrictions

Payvand.com - To prevent the spread of coronavirus, and by order of Coronavirus Prevention and Combat Headquarters, authorities closed all parks and public places in Iran on April 2 and imposed severe penalties for picnicking.

Iran's Health Ministry said on Thursday that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has exceeded 1,897,000 and the death toll has reached 62,759.

However, desite the official orders and warnings, Iranians across the country gathered outdoors on Friday to celebrate Sizdah-Bedar, the traditional Persian festival of nature. Sizdah-Bedar, an ancient Iranian nature festival, is held on the 13th of Farvardin (first month in Iranian calendar) and marks the end of the Persian New Year (Norooz) celebrations.

Following photos by ISNA show Sizdah-Bedar gatherings in various parts of Iran.





Hamedan



Ahvaz



Arak







Lorestan and Mazandaran provinces



Qom



Mashhad



Shiraz



Tehran



Isfahan



Kerman



